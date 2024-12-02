US, UAE Explore Sanctions Relief For Syria’s Assad In Exchange For Cutting Ties With Iran

The dialogue between Washington and Abu Dhabi has gained momentum in recent months, fueled by the looming expiration of extensive U.S. sanctions on Syria on December 20. This initiative is also intertwined with Israel’s escalating efforts to counteract Tehran’s regional influence, including its backing of Hezbollah in Lebanon, Hamas in Gaza, and Iranian military assets in Syria.

These talks occurred prior to a dramatic resurgence by anti-Assad rebels, who launched their largest offensive in years last week, capturing parts of Aleppo. Analysts suggest this development may underscore vulnerabilities in Assad’s partnership with Iran—an opportunity the U.S. and UAE hope to leverage. However, officials reportedly caution that if Assad turns to Iranian assistance for a counter-offensive, the dynamics could shift, complicating efforts to diminish the Syrian-Iranian alliance.

In a potential show of solidarity, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi visited Syria on Sunday, reaffirming Tehran’s support for Assad. Over the same weekend, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a phone conversation with Assad to discuss unfolding events.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)