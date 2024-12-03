Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Mother of US-Israeli Hostage Keith Siegel Dies While He Remains in Hamas Captivity


The family of Keith Siegel, a 65-year-old US-Israeli hostage still held by Hamas, has announced the death of his mother while he remains in captivity. Siegel was abducted from Kibbutz Kfar Aza during the October 7 Hamas attack, which devastated the community.

Siegel’s daughter, Elan, expressed her grief in a Facebook post, lamenting her father’s inability to bid farewell to his mother. “My father can’t stand with us tomorrow in the cemetery, he can’t say goodbye to the woman who loved him and raised him his whole life,” she wrote. She criticized the global community for its inaction, saying, “A violent and murderous terror organization dictates our lives — from Gaza to the great United States and the whole world is silent.”

Keith and his wife, Aviva, were among those kidnapped during the attack and driven into Gaza along with neighbors, including two children. Aviva was released on November 26 as part of a temporary ceasefire deal brokered by Qatar and the United States.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



