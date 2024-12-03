800,000 Euros Raised In French Gala For Israel’s Volunteer First Responders

More than 400 people attended the third annual gala dinner of the Israeli emergency medical service (EMS) United Hatzalah in Paris, which was held on Sunday evening at the Hôtel du Collectionneur. The event raised 800,000 euros ($842,000) to support the organization’s emergency response efforts, against the backdrop of the ongoing state of war in Israel.

Among the distinguished guests were Joshua L. Zarka, the Israeli ambassador to France, writer and actress Rachel Khan as well as Imam Hassen Chalghoumi and his spouse Raïma, who are known for their friendship with the Jewish community and Israel. Israeli-French singer Amir performed during the evening, while the event’s meal was crafted by renowned French chef Ghislaine Arabian, in collaboration with kosher caterer L’Arbre de vie. The gathering offered an opportunity to highlight the vital role that United Hatzalah’s 8,000 volunteers continue to play in saving lives under the most challenging conditions.

Samuel Arrouas, director of United Hatzalah France, emphasized the importance of continued support as the organization faces unprecedented demand during the war, which began on October 7th, 2023, and has since seen Israel attacked from seven different fronts.

“Our volunteers have been working tirelessly since the first moments of the war, risking their lives to provide immediate medical care to the wounded,” Arrouas said. “The French community’s generosity is helping to ensure that they can keep up this critical work.”

Eli Beer, President and Founder of United Hatzalah, said: “Since the beginning of the war, the need for our services has dramatically increased, and we’ve witnessed an outpouring of support from people determined to make a difference. Our volunteer numbers have surged to 8,000—a powerful reflection of our community’s unwavering commitment to saving lives during these challenging times.”

This surge in volunteer numbers, driven by the desire to contribute to the national effort, has been critical in enabling United Hatzalah to expand its operations. “The increase in volunteers has been remarkable,” Beer noted. “We’ve invested enormous effort in recruiting, training, and equipping these new volunteers to ensure they can effectively respond to the growing needs across the country.”

The funds raised during the evening will be used to purchase essential medical supplies, emergency vehicles and protective gear to match the growth in volunteers, ensuring that new recruits have the tools they need to save lives.

United Hatzalah is Israel’s largest volunteer-based, non-profit emergency medical service, providing free, fast, and professional care to all people in Israel, regardless of race, religion, or nationality.