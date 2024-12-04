30 IDF Soldiers Nixed Travel Plans To Avoid Being Arrested For “War Crimes”

The IDF has warned that soldiers and officers who fought in the war in Gaza could be arrested abroad and has ordered some officers and soldiers to cancel their trips, Yediot Achranot reported on Wednesday morning.

Many pro-Hamas organizations increased their rhetoric and actions against Israel in the wake of the International Criminal Court’s outrageous decision to issue arrest warrants against Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, with some pursuing vicious hate campaigns against IDF soldiers.

According to the report, pro-Hamas groups have filed dozens of complaints in countries abroad against IDF soldiers for “war crimes” in various countries abroad and in some cases, criminal proceedings have even been initiated. The IDF warned about 30 officers and soldiers who fought in Operation Iron Swords to remain in Israel for fear of being arrested or taken for questioning upon arriving in those countries.

It was also reported that some IDF personnel who had already traveled to countries such as Cyprus, the Netherlands, and Slovenia were instructed to leave immediately and return to Israel.

One example is the rabidly anti-Israel and pro-Hamas Hind Rajab Foundation (HRF), which regularly doxxes IDF soldiers online, publishing their photos and identifying information when they travel abroad and pressuring the governments of their destination countries to arrest them.

The IDF has not banned soldiers and officers from traveling abroad but they are required to inform the army of their travel plans.

Additionally, the IDF has ordered soldiers in Gaza to refrain from publishing photos or videos so as not to provide material that can be used against them.

Meanwhile, an interministerial team led by the Ministries of Justice and Foreign Affairs and the International Law Department in the Military Advocate General’s Office is tracing changes in legislation and case law in various countries and has even hired local lawyers to understand which countries pose a risk of prosecution and to create a lineup of leading lawyers to defend officers and soldiers in extreme cases.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)