1st Chareidi Air Force Technicians Hold Graduation Ceremony

The IDF announced on Wednesday that the graduation ceremony for the pilot technician course for 26 Chareidi soldiers took place on Tuesday at the Air Force base in Haifa.

The soldiers were certified as Level A technicians for F-16 aircraft and will serve at the Ramat Dovid Air Base in northern Israel.

“This is the first training course for Class A technicians from the Chareidi sector,” the IDF spokesperson said. “It is part of significant processes in the IDF aimed at integrating Chareidi youth into the army, while making the necessary adjustments to preserve a religious lifestyle, such as separate sleeping accommodations, kashrut l’mehadrin, and the establishment of a shul at the training base.”

“The initiative serves as a groundbreaking pilot aimed at integrating young Chareidim into military service while addressing the needs of the IDF. The 26 trained technicians will ensure the operational readiness of the aircraft and weapon systems.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)