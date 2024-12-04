HY’D: Body Of Itay Svirsky Recovered From Gaza

The body of Itay Svirsky HY’D, who was abducted by Hamas during the October 7 massacre, has been retreievd and brought to Israel.

Forensic and legal teams concluded the identification process, and his family has been informed of the tragic news.

Itay’s remains were brought back to Israel last night, where final confirmation of his identity was made.

Svirsky, 38, was abducted from his parents’ home in Be’eri, where he was visiting to celebrate Simchas Torah. Both his parents, Orit Svirsky and Rafi Svirsky, were murdered by Hamas terrorists. His 96-year-old grandmother Aviva Sela managed to survive the attack.

Svirsky had been featured in a pair of Hamas propaganda videos published earlier this year.

Nearly a year ago in January on 2024, Kibbutz Be’eri had announced that hostages Yossi Sharabi and Itay Svirsky were “murdered” in Hamas captivity in Gaza.

Statement by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: “The body of Itay Svirsky of blessed memory – who was taken hostage on 7 October 2023 at Kibbutz Be’eri and murdered in captivity by Hamas terrorists in January 2024 – has been recovered in a special operation.

The heart breaks at the heavy loss of the Svirsky family, which also lost Itay’s parents, Orit and Rafi of blessed memory, who were murdered in Hamas’s deadly attack.

Yesterday I met with ISA personnel and I would like to express deep appreciation to them and to the IDF, for their brave operation to recover Itay’s body.

We will continue to take determined and relentless action to return all of our hostages, the living and the deceased.”

