Study Reveals Significant Discrimination Against Jewish and Israeli Americans in Job Market

Jewish American job seekers face major hurdles in the U.S. labor market, needing to send 24% more applications to receive the same number of positive responses from prospective employers as candidates with Western European backgrounds, according to a new study published by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) Center for Antisemitism Research.

The study, conducted by renowned labor economist Dr. Bryan Tomlin, revealed an even starker reality for Israeli Americans, who had to send 39% more applications to secure similar responses. The findings shed light on the persistence of antisemitic bias in hiring practices, even for roles as seemingly neutral as administrative assistant positions.

Dr. Tomlin’s research involved a large-scale field experiment between May and October 2024. The study used 3,000 job applications sent to administrative assistant postings across the United States. Each application was identical in qualifications, experience, and language, differing only in subtle cues that signaled the applicant’s background. These cues included names that sounded Jewish, Israeli, or Western European, as well as resumé details suggestive of cultural or religious identity.

“This is groundbreaking evidence of serious antisemitic discrimination in the labor market,” said Jonathan A. Greenblatt, CEO of the ADL. “In the context of rising antisemitic incidents and beliefs, this study underscores the urgent need for employers to address anti-Jewish and anti-Israeli prejudice to create inclusive workplaces.”

Dr. Tomlin noted the importance of empirical evidence in exposing bias that may otherwise go unchallenged. “Without a study of this kind, it’s difficult, if not impossible, to prove adverse treatment in the labor market based on religion or cultural identity,” he explained. “This study quantifies the barriers Jewish and Israeli Americans face, showing that these individuals may be missing out on opportunities solely because of their identity—not their qualifications.”

The methodology, aligned with established practices in labor market research, has been used in similar studies to identify biases based on race, gender, and ethnicity. Tomlin’s findings add to a growing body of evidence pointing to the pervasive nature of discrimination in the U.S. job market.

“This landmark study provides data-driven evidence of a serious problem that cannot be ignored,” said Greenblatt. “Employers, policymakers, and society at large must recognize and address these inequities to ensure equal opportunity for all.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)