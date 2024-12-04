Opposition’s “Trick” Foils Coalition’s Vote To Hold Hearing On Ousting Attorney-General

The coalition’s proposal to hold a hearing on the dismissal of Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara was defeated in the Knesset plenum on Wednesday due to a planned ambush by the opposition.

Members of the opposition waited outside the plenum, and at the instruction of opposition leader Yair Lapid, they all entered together to vote against the proposal – surprising the coalition.

41 Knesset members voted against the proposal submitted by Knesset members Avichai Boaron (Likud), Yitzchak Pindrus (UTJ), Ohad Tal (Religious Zionism), Limor Son Har-Melech (Otzma Yehudit), while only 40 Knesset members voted in favor.

Yesh Atid chairman Yair Lapid, in coordination with all of the opposition parties, agreed that the discussion in the plenum would be conducted calmly, without opposition or shouting, with the aim of “putting the coalition to sleep” – so they wouldn’t gather all the Knesset members to vote.

And so, when Justice Minister Yariv Levin finished his arguments in favor of the proposal, many Knesset members from the opposition joined the vote – and defeated it.

Yair Lapid celebrated on Twitter: “We won’t let them destroy the country.”

The “defeat” is merely symbolic and does not affect practical moves to dismiss the Attorney-General.

A senior coalition official told Channel 12 journalist Amit Segal: “In an unprecedented manner that has never happened in the Knesset, the opposition blatantly violated Knesset protocol. Breaking a years-long practice in the Knesset and calling it a ‘maneuver’ is disgraceful, and it’s the only reason the vote failed. Next week, the vote will be brought up again and will pass.”

During the plenum discussion concerning the “disagreements between the government and the Attorney-General,” Justice Minister Yariv Levin attacked Baharav-Mirara and said she is confrontational towards the government. He referred to her as “the ruling governor” and claimed that “she has misled even those who appointed her.”

Levin said: “The Attorney-General has many roles…one of her main roles is to advise the government and help it implement its policy in accordance with the law. It needs to be said in the clearest terms – a move for replacement or dismissal is a last resort. It is always right to make every effort to find a way to avoid it, and I must say I have no doubt that all patience has run out. This cannot continue.”

“The Attorney-General as she operates today does not work to assist the government in advancing its policies but works to thwart the government and ensure it cannot advance its policies. This is an unprecedented and widespread problem. This is not about specific disagreements on a particular issue. It is an ongoing event since the establishment of the government on a long series of issues.”

“The Attorney-General repeatedly avoids doing the minimal expected thing – standing against inciters, against refusals [to serve in the IDF]. She does nothing, neither in action nor even in statement. What does she do? Every opportunity she has to make public remarks, she dedicates her words to an unrestrained attack on the government.”

“I tell my fellow ministers – there is no place to come to the public and say, ‘give me a mandate’ and then say ‘I’m afraid.’ Whoever is afraid should say that to the public. Whoever has decided to engage in public service should stand firm and not give up, within the law. If he thinks what I think about the Attorney-General, he should come and stand at the podium and say things as I am saying them. If all coalition members acted this way, we would change the situation and achieve justice because many in the opposition also know we are right. I call on my fellow ministers – face the public and tell the truth.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)