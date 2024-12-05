Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Palestinian Prisoners Caught Smuggling Messages to Families via Body Inscriptions


The Israel Prisons Service (IPS) recently uncovered an attempt by incarcerated terrorists to send covert messages to their families. During preparations for the release of underage security prisoners from a central Israeli prison, inspectors discovered inscriptions on the detainees’ bodies, intended as messages for relatives of other inmates.

Following the discovery, IPS launched a thorough investigation, conducting additional searches in the cells of those involved. During these searches, wardens found an improvised pen believed to have been used to write the messages.

As a result, all prisoners implicated in the incident will face disciplinary action under the policies of the prison governance and enforcement commissioner.

In a statement, the IPS emphasized the seriousness of such breaches, saying, “The prison wardens will continue to work with determination and professionalism to prevent attempts to smuggle messages in and out of security and criminal prisons.”

