CHILLING: Hezbollah Planned To Raid Tiveria, Nahariya; Massacre & Abduct Civilians

The Hezbollah terror group planned an Oct. 7-Hamas style invasion into Israel’s north, Fox News Digital reported after obtaining and viewing shocking new video footage and documents.

“Hezbollah has been planning their own 10/7,” an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) intelligence official told Fox News Digital.

“The plan has been effectively eliminated. We dismantled the high-level command of Radwan,” the IDF official said about Hezbollah’s elite Radwan force.

Fox News Digital viewed a video of the interrogation of a Radwan terrorist who was captured by the IDF in the south Lebanese village of Aita al-Shaab and revealed the group’s chilling plan to “Conquer the Galil” and massacre Israelis.

The terrorist said that Hezbollah’s war goal was to “Occupy the Galil.”

“They said they want to enter (Israel), they want to break through. The Rawdan forces are essentially on the frontline, to gather information and (build) invasion tunnels,” he said.

He explained further: “Gathering information about the settlements, positions, the quantity of weapons and tanks, using intelligence equipment. The entry into Israel was planned for the morning. They wanted to execute the operation, starting with a very strong attack – thousands of rockets, Burkan missiles, everything… War plans, essentially.”

When asked about Radwan’s approach to Israeli civilians, he said: “Those they encounter, we’ll fight. Face to face, us and them, and those who want to surrender can do just that, just like I did, then I came here. Same thing. We take those who surrender as prisoners, take them and bring them (into Lebanon).”

For the Israeli civilians who refuse to surrender, the Rawdan terrorist said one word about their fate: “Kill.”

According to the report, the Galil was in the crosshairs of slain Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah for over a decade.

“Nasrallah’s 2011 plan to conquer the Galil was massive,” said the IDF intelligence official.

The IDF found a document in Kfar Blida, Lebanon, which is only four kilometers from Kibbutz Yifatach in Israel, outlining the plans behind Nasrallah’s scorched earth policy for towns and cities in the Galil.

The document describes “raids on Kiryat Shmona, Nahariya and Tiveria.”

“Company 1143 will provide air defense to secure the operational area and prevent enemy aircraft from disrupting the maneuvering forces, with the goal of capturing Kiryat Shmona,” wrote, Mihrab, the Hezbollah operative and author of the document.

A section of the war plan notes that “…the entire battalion will prepare to continue the offensive toward the city of Nahariya.”

The IDF intelligence official stressed to Fox News Digital: “It is a constant motif of Hezbollah to conquer the Galil.”

He added about Hezbollah, “We destroyed their infrastructure and set them back a few decades. This plan [Conquer the Galil] can never be allowed to become practical again.”

