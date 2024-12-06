HORRIFIC TRAGEDY: 5 Israelis From Tzfas Killed In Car Accident In Morroco

A terrible tragedy occurred on Friday morning in Morocco: five Israelis were killed in a serious car accident.

The niftarim were part of a group on a visit to the country to daven at the kevarim of tzaddikim.

The five victims were identified as: Moshe Gallant (18), Yisrael Meir Shasha (25), Rabbi Natan Shapira (36), Yosef Haim Teflinsky (20), and Rabbi Shimon Teflinsky (33). They are all residents of Tzefas.

Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs is involved and ZAKA is also working to bring the niftarim back to Israel as soon as possible.

ZAKA reported that this morning, around 10:00 a.m., a report was received at its national headquarters regarding a fatal car accident near the city of Ouarzazate, Morocco, involving a vehicle with five Israelis who apparently lost control and overturned. All the passengers in the vehicle were killed as a result of the force of the accident.

Chaim Wingenberg, Deputy Director of ZAKA said: “From the moment we received the report about this serious incident, we are working with the international unit and the authorities in Morocco to expedite the process of releasing and identifying the bodies, and also to assist the families in any way possible to bring them to burial.”

HOURS BEFORE THEY WERE KILLED SINGING AT A KEVER IN MOROCCO

The mayor of Tzfas, Yossi Kakon, published a special statement following the horrifying accident: “With heavy sorrow, I learned about the serious car accident that occurred last night in Morocco, involving several residents of Tzfas. From the moment I received the news, I have been in continuous contact with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the official bodies handling the incident and receiving ongoing updates on the situation.”

He added, “I and senior city officials, together with professionals, are at the command center dealing with the event. As needed, I have instructed all city departments, primarily the welfare department, to prepare to provide immediate responses and full support to the precious families. City teams are on full alert and will provide any necessary assistance.”

Kakon pleaded: “We ask in every possible way not to publish names or identifying details – the families have not yet been notified about the status of their loved ones.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)