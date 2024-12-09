Pentagon Leak Delayed Israeli Strike On Iran, Court Documents Confirm

Court documents confirm that a Pentagon leak delayed a planned Israeli military operation against Iran, U.S. prosecutors revealed. Lead prosecutor Troy Edwards stated the disclosure forced Israel to postpone a “kinetic action,” fearing its plans were compromised.

Asif William Rahman, 34, accused of leaking the classified documents, was ordered released to home detention under electronic monitoring, despite prosecutors presenting incriminating evidence. The Justice Department plans to appeal, citing national security risks due to Rahman’s memory of sensitive information.

Rahman, an Ohio native and Yale graduate, was arrested in Cambodia while allegedly trying to delete classified files and secure his devices. Officials say he leaked two documents in October during Israel’s preparations for a retaliatory strike following an Iranian missile barrage.

The leak delayed Israel’s response by three weeks, culminating in the “Days of Atonement” operation, foreign reports claim—allegations denied by Israel at the time. Rahman’s motives remain unclear.

