Kippah On His Head: Arab Who Impersonated IDF Soldier Is Arrested, Suspected Of Planning Attack

An IDF force arrested a 36-year-old Palestinian on Sunday morning in a village near Ramallah on suspicion of impersonating an IDF soldier, with the intention to use the uniform during a terrorist attack.

The Palestinian was caught after he published posts on social media showing photos of himself in IDF uniforms.

In the wake of the posts, investigators from the Modiin Illit police station acted quickly in order to trace his identity and place of residence.

The IDF force who arrested him carried out a search of his home which revealed IDF uniforms and military equipment.

The IDF force transferred the suspect to the police for further investigation.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)