Gunman Left Anti-Israel Manifesto After Shooting Children At Christian School In California

Authorities say a gunman who opened fire at a private Christian school in northern California on Wednesday left behind a note blaming U.S. policies toward Israel and the Middle East for his actions. The attack at Feather River Adventist School in Oroville has left two young boys critically injured.

Police identified the shooter as 56-year-old Glenn Litton, who allegedly shot six-year-old Roman Mendez and five-year-old Elias Wolford with a handgun. Both victims remain in critical condition and may require surgery, according to law enforcement. Litton died shortly afterward, with authorities describing the fatal wound as likely self-inflicted.

On Thursday, investigators released a statement that Litton had written before the shooting. In it, he claimed to be part of a group called the “International Alliance,” and cited grievances involving U.S. involvement in what he called “Genocide and Oppression of Palestinians” and American “attacks towards Yemen.”

“Countermeasure involving child executions has now been imposed at the Seventh Day Adventist school in California, United States by The International Alliance,” the statement read. “I, Lieutenant Glenn Litton of the Alliance carried out countermeasure in necessitated response to America’s involvement with Genocide and Oppression of Palestinians along with attacks towards Yemen.”

Litton’s criminal record, according to police, dates back to the 1990s and includes convictions for identity theft, fraud, and forgery. Investigators are examining whether mental-health issues played a role in Wednesday’s events. They also disclosed that the handgun used in the attack was a “ghost gun”—an untraceable firearm assembled from various parts.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities have not disclosed any further details regarding the alleged “International Alliance” or how Litton may have become involved with such a group.

