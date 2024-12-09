Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Supreme Court Releases Feldstein To House Arrest, 2nd Defendant To Remain In Prison

Eli Feldstein.

Supreme Court Justice Alex Stein on Monday rejected the State Prosecutor’s request that the main defendant in the classified documents leak case, Eli Feldstein, be detained until the end of the proceedings and ordered that he be released to house arrest subject to electronic monitoring.

However, Stein ruled that the second defendant, an IDF reservist non-commissioned officer who has not been named, will remain in custody until the end of proceedings.

Stein justified his decision by saying that he is concerned that the defendant, who leaked the classified documents to Feldstein, may leak further classified information, claiming that the defendant views himself as an “independent contractor” for the IDF’s Military Intelligence and not bound to the IDF’s security regulations and chain of command.

However, Stein noted that if circumstances change, the defendant can file another appeal against his detention.

As part of the arrest conditions, Feldstein is prohibited from using a smartphone and all computerized communication, and according to Stein’s ruling, security agencies will also be able to eavesdrop on his conversations for enforcement purposes.

Last week, Tel Aviv District Court Judge Ala Masarwa sharply criticized the state prosecution, saying that there is “evidential weakness” regarding the claim attributed to Eli Feldstein in the indictment against him – that he intended to harm state security.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

H’YD: 4 Reservists Killed In Tunnel Collapse In Southern Lebanon

NEIS IN CENTRAL ISRAEL: With No Warning, Drone Hits Penthouse Of 15-Story Building; No Injuries

Report: Hamas Submits List Of Hostages To Egypt, Including 4 US Citizens

IDF Deepening Control In Buffer Zone In Southern Syria

Ministers Slam A-G For Refusing To Delay Bibi’s Trial: “Severe Harm To National Security”

MAILBAG: The Tuition Debate: It’s Time to Rethink Who Bears the Responsibility

Report: Disappearance Of Assad’s Plane Was A Russian Ruse To Facilitate His Escape

Op-Ed: Israel Twice Saved The World From A Nuclear Nightmare (Iraq, Syria). It’s Time To Do It Again (Iran)

WATCH: Biden Cheers Fall Of Assad, Credits His Support of Israel and Ukraine

DRAMATIC MOVE: Israel Captures Syrian Chermon In First Since Yom Kippur War

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network