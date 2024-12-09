WATCH: Trump Says Oct. 7 Denial Is The New Holocaust Denial, Says Israel Must Achieve “Victory” In Gaza

In an appearance on NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump touched on the ongoing Middle East crisis, the future of U.S.-Israel relations, and the plight of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.

Trump expressed skepticism about the fate of the approximately 100 hostages still in Hamas custody, signaling doubt about their survival. “I’m not a big believer in the fact that there are too many of them living, sadly,” Trump said. “I hate to say it, I think you have far fewer hostages than people think.”

Addressing Israel’s ongoing conflict with Hamas, Trump stressed the importance of a decisive outcome. “I want [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu] to end it, but you have to have a victory,” Trump said. He also condemned criticism downplaying the events of October 7, 2023, when Hamas launched a brutal attack on Israel, likening such dismissals to Holocaust denial.

“You know, you have Holocaust deniers. Now you have Oct. 7 deniers, and it just happened,” Trump said. “No, Oct. 7 happened. What happened is horrible.”

Trump also commented on the collapse of former Syrian President Bashar Assad’s regime, expressing surprise at the rapid shift in power. “It’s amazing, because he stayed for years under you would think much more adverse conditions, and all of a sudden, just rebels are going and they’re taking over large pieces of territory,” he remarked.

Trump noted the resilience Assad displayed in the past but acknowledged the apparent momentum of opposition forces.

The president-elect reserved special praise for his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, for his work on the Abraham Accords, which normalized relations between Israel and several Arab states. Trump credited Kushner with laying the groundwork for broader peace in the region and pledged to expand the agreements during his presidency.

“Real peace in the Middle East is a top priority,” Trump said, framing the expansion of the accords as a cornerstone of his foreign policy agenda.

As Trump prepares to take office, his interview highlighted the challenges he faces in navigating the volatile dynamics of the Middle East while advancing broader U.S. foreign policy goals.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)