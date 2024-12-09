Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

WATCH: Trump Says Oct. 7 Denial Is The New Holocaust Denial, Says Israel Must Achieve “Victory” In Gaza

(Allison Robbert/Pool via AP, File)

In an appearance on NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump  touched on the ongoing Middle East crisis, the future of U.S.-Israel relations, and the plight of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.

Trump expressed skepticism about the fate of the approximately 100 hostages still in Hamas custody, signaling doubt about their survival. “I’m not a big believer in the fact that there are too many of them living, sadly,” Trump said. “I hate to say it, I think you have far fewer hostages than people think.”

Addressing Israel’s ongoing conflict with Hamas, Trump stressed the importance of a decisive outcome. “I want [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu] to end it, but you have to have a victory,” Trump said. He also condemned criticism downplaying the events of October 7, 2023, when Hamas launched a brutal attack on Israel, likening such dismissals to Holocaust denial.

“You know, you have Holocaust deniers. Now you have Oct. 7 deniers, and it just happened,” Trump said. “No, Oct. 7 happened. What happened is horrible.”

Trump also commented on the collapse of former Syrian President Bashar Assad’s regime, expressing surprise at the rapid shift in power. “It’s amazing, because he stayed for years under you would think much more adverse conditions, and all of a sudden, just rebels are going and they’re taking over large pieces of territory,” he remarked.

Trump noted the resilience Assad displayed in the past but acknowledged the apparent momentum of opposition forces.

The president-elect reserved special praise for his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, for his work on the Abraham Accords, which normalized relations between Israel and several Arab states. Trump credited Kushner with laying the groundwork for broader peace in the region and pledged to expand the agreements during his presidency.

“Real peace in the Middle East is a top priority,” Trump said, framing the expansion of the accords as a cornerstone of his foreign policy agenda.

As Trump prepares to take office, his interview highlighted the challenges he faces in navigating the volatile dynamics of the Middle East while advancing broader U.S. foreign policy goals.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



One Response

Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

WIPE IT OUT: IDF And U.S. Carry Out Staggering 400 Airstrikes In Syria; Aim To Destroy Entire Military

Jewish Man Stabbed In The Neck In Crown Heights, Rushed By Hatzolah To Kings County Hospital

SUSPECT IDENTIFIED: Avowed Leftist And Unabomber Idolizer Detained In Assassination Of UnitedHealth CEO

EMBARRASSING: CNN Falls Over Itself Kissing Up To Syria’s New Terrorist Leader

JUSTICE! Veteran Daniel Penny Acquitted In NYC Subway Chokehold Case Over Violent Homeless Man’s Death

Supreme Court Releases Feldstein To House Arrest, 2nd Defendant To Remain In Prison

HY’D: IDF Announces Deaths Of Three Soldiers Killed In Gaza

Putin Granted Asylum To Assad. So Why Is He Refusing To Meet With Him?

Report: Israel Is Holding Indirect Talks With Syrian Rebel Groups

H’YD: 4 Reservists Killed In Tunnel Collapse In Southern Lebanon

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network