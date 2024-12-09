HY’D: IDF Announces Deaths Of Three Soldiers Killed In Gaza

The IDF has announced the deaths of three soldiers and injuries to 12 others during clashes in northern Gaza earlier today.

The fallen soldiers are:

– Staff Sgt. Ido Zano, 20, a combat medic with the Givati Brigade’s Shaked Battalion, from Yehud-Monosson.

– Staff Sgt. Barak Daniel Halpern, 19, a squad commander in the same battalion, from Kiryat Ono.

– Sgt. Omri Cohen, 19, also of the Shaked Battalion, from Ashdod.

Among the injured are a Givati reservist and a Sky Riders Unit soldier from the Artillery Corps, both in serious condition.

The IDF has yet to release full details about the incident, which occurred in the Jabalia area.

