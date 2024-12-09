Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

HY’D: IDF Announces Deaths Of Three Soldiers Killed In Gaza


The IDF has announced the deaths of three soldiers and injuries to 12 others during clashes in northern Gaza earlier today.

The fallen soldiers are:

– Staff Sgt. Ido Zano, 20, a combat medic with the Givati Brigade’s Shaked Battalion, from Yehud-Monosson.

– Staff Sgt. Barak Daniel Halpern, 19, a squad commander in the same battalion, from Kiryat Ono.

– Sgt. Omri Cohen, 19, also of the Shaked Battalion, from Ashdod.

Among the injured are a Givati reservist and a Sky Riders Unit soldier from the Artillery Corps, both in serious condition.

The IDF has yet to release full details about the incident, which occurred in the Jabalia area.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

H’YD: 4 Reservists Killed In Tunnel Collapse In Southern Lebanon

NEIS IN CENTRAL ISRAEL: With No Warning, Drone Hits Penthouse Of 15-Story Building; No Injuries

Report: Hamas Submits List Of Hostages To Egypt, Including 4 US Citizens

IDF Deepening Control In Buffer Zone In Southern Syria

Ministers Slam A-G For Refusing To Delay Bibi’s Trial: “Severe Harm To National Security”

MAILBAG: The Tuition Debate: It’s Time to Rethink Who Bears the Responsibility

Report: Disappearance Of Assad’s Plane Was A Russian Ruse To Facilitate His Escape

Op-Ed: Israel Twice Saved The World From A Nuclear Nightmare (Iraq, Syria). It’s Time To Do It Again (Iran)

WATCH: Biden Cheers Fall Of Assad, Credits His Support of Israel and Ukraine

DRAMATIC MOVE: Israel Captures Syrian Chermon In First Since Yom Kippur War

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network