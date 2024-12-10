Report: “The Assad Regime Viewed All Syrian Jews As Hostages”

The Assad regime, both father and son, was hostile to all Jews, viewing them all as “Zionists” and not only those who were connected to Israel.

Ynet quoted Prof. Yaron Harel from Bar-Ilan University’s Department of Jewish History and Contemporary Jewry, who studies Jewish communities in Islamic countries during the modern era.

“The regime viewed all Syrian Jews as hostages,” he explained. “During the reign of both Assads, no Jew identified publicly as Zionist. But every Jew was a Zionist to the Syrians.”

“On one hand, the Assad regime protected Jews from harassment by Palestinian refugees who arrived in Syria after 1948 and 1967, aiming to maintain order and stability. But the regime itself persecuted them,” Harel added.

“After 1948, the Syrian government restricted Jews in employment, culture, and education. Significant communal and personal assets were confiscated, bank accounts were frozen and Jews were barred from delivering money abroad or working in public-sector jobs. Nearly all Jewish schools were closed.”

“Following Eli Cohen’s arrest in 1965, the threat of sudden arrests loomed constantly and people began disappearing. After the Six-Day War in 1967, the situation deteriorated further.”

“ Community funds were seized, freedom of movement was entirely revoked and police stationed at the Jewish quarter’s entrance prevented any movement. Hafez Assad allowed Jews to leave Syria on the condition they took no property and didn’t go to Israel. This led to the eventual exodus of Syria’s Jewish community, leaving no Jewish presence behind.”

