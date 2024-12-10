New Meuchedet Requirement Sparks Backlash from English-Speaking Olim

A new policy implemented by the Meuchedet health fund is causing consternation amongst English speakers in Israel. The new policy requires all online correspondence with doctors — including the submission of medication names — to be written exclusively in Hebrew. This change, reportedly introduced as a directive from Israel’s Ministry of Health, has sparked concern among English-speaking olim, whose Hebrew is often limited. It has also raised broader health and safety issues.

Efforts to Reverse the Policy

After unsuccessfully reaching out to Meuchedet officials for clarification and resolution, Chaim V’Chessed, the NGO which assists the integration of English speakers in Israel, escalated the issue to senior government officials. The organization submitted formal appeals to Minister of Health Ariel Busso, Minister of Aliyah and Integration Ofer Sofer and MK Yoni Mashriki, Chairman of the Knesset Health Committee

In a letter to the Minister of Health, Chaim V’Chessed CEO Paysach Freedman emphasized the hardships the policy creates, especially for English-speaking olim, and called for urgent intervention. The organization stressed that many olim rely on the ability to communicate in English when interacting with healthcare providers.

“A Dangerous Policy for All Users”

While this policy disproportionately affects English-speaking olim, Freedman warned that it poses risks even for native Hebrew speakers. Misidentifying a medication due to spelling errors or unfamiliarity with Hebrew transliterations could lead to serious medical mistakes, he avered.

“Requiring all users to write the names of medications in Hebrew increases the chance of mistakes in identifying the correct medication,” Freedman wrote in his appeal. “This is not merely an inconvenience — it could pose a real danger to patients’ health.”

Call for Urgent Action

Chaim V’Chessed is urging government officials to intervene and revoke the restrictive language requirement. The organization argues that Meuchedet’s online platform should remain accessible in multiple languages to accommodate the diverse population it serves.

“We view this as a deeply problematic step,” Chaim V’Chessed stated. “As an organization committed to easing the integration process for olim, we request immediate intervention to remove this restriction and ensure the system remains accessible and safe for all members of the community.” Furthermore, Chaim V’Chessed has learned that Arabic speakers, too, are dismayed at the new rule, which causes them difficulty, as well.

Chaim V’Chessed will continue to advocate for the reversal of the onerous new requirement. The organization hopes to collaborate with relevant authorities to quickly resolve the issue.