Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Matt Gaetz Expected To Join Pro-Trump TV Network After Dropping AG Nomination

FILE - Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2024, at the National Harbor, in Oxon Hill, Md., Feb. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Former Rep. Matt Gaetz is reportedly poised to become an anchor for the pro-Trump One America News Network (OAN) after withdrawing from his nomination for U.S. attorney general in the Trump administration. CNN national correspondent Kristen Holmes reported Monday that Gaetz is “expected to join One America News Network as an anchor,” citing a source familiar with the matter.

Gaetz’s wife, Ginger Gaetz, appeared to hint at the move in a social media post on Sunday, sharing a photo of the former congressman with the caption, “Big news coming next week!”

Gaetz resigned abruptly from Congress last month after being tapped by President-elect Donald Trump for the attorney general role. However, he withdrew from consideration shortly afterward, citing insufficient Senate support for his confirmation.

“While the momentum was strong, it is clear that my confirmation was unfairly becoming a distraction to the critical work of the Trump/Vance Transition,” Gaetz said in a statement. “There is no time to waste on a needlessly protracted Washington scuffle, thus I’ll be withdrawing my name from consideration.”

The withdrawal followed scrutiny from a House Ethics Committee investigation into salacious allegations which he denies. The Department of Justice also declined to bring charges after a probe into the matter.

Gaetz’s transition to media is not entirely surprising, given his prior experience as a guest host. In 2023, he filled in multiple times on Newsmax, OAN’s rival conservative network. At one point, his hosting stint helped Newsmax outpace CNN in ratings.

The decision to allow a sitting congressman to guest host raised concerns at the time, with one Newsmax staffer calling it “the worst idea I’ve heard in a long time.” Despite the criticism, Gaetz’s on-air presence drew a strong audience, signaling his potential as a media figure.

If the reports are confirmed, Gaetz’s arrival at OAN would mark a significant addition to the network, which has positioned itself as a staunch defender of Trump and his policies. Known for his fiery rhetoric and unwavering loyalty to Trump, Gaetz is likely to bolster OAN’s appeal among its core audience.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



One Response

Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

WATCH: Sen. Adam Schiff Takes Oath Of Office On A Rambam

Israeli-American Man Injured In Antisemitic Ramming Attack In California

SICK: Columbia University Students Publish Newspaper Titled “The Columbia Intifada”

Netanyahu Takes The Stand: “I Waited 8 Years To Tell The Truth”

SYRIA IS BURNING: IDF Destroys Syrian Navy, Entire Fleet Of MiG-29 Aircraft

Report: Israeli Tanks Are 25 Kilometers From Damascus; IDF Denies

MAILBAG: The Worst Part Of The WhatsApp Generation Was Illustrated This Weekend

Report: Iran Blamed Assad For Rebel Uprising, Refused To Help “Because Of Israel”

WATCH: Trump Says Oct. 7 Denial Is The New Holocaust Denial, Says Israel Must Achieve “Victory” In Gaza

MAZEL TOV: NY Times “Discovers” What Has Been Confirmed for Years: UNRWA’s Cozy Ties with Hamas

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network