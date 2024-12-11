Trump’s Hostage Envoy: “He Wants The Hostages, And He Will Get Them”

Adam Boehler, President-elect Donald Trump’s special envoy for hostage affairs, revealed to Yisrael Hayom that diplomatic efforts to broker a Gaza ceasefire deal and secure the release of hostages have intensified ahead of Trump’s inauguration on January 20.

“The president said he wants the hostages, and he will get them,” Boehler said.

“My presidential mandate is clear: Secure the release of American hostages from these locations,” he said. “The president’s insistence on achieving this before his inauguration has already catalyzed significant progress in negotiations.”

The envoy, who played a pivotal role in negotiating the Abraham Accords during Trump’s first administration, underscored the administration’s unified stance. “We support all initiatives in this regard,” Boehler stressed.

When asked about Trump’s approach to dealing with Hamas, Boehler pointed to Trump’s track record of decisive action. Citing the 2020 elimination of Iranian military leader Qassem Soleimani, he remarked, “President Trump’s hallmark is matching words with decisive action. His reputation for toughness commands respect.”

Boehler also contrasted Trump’s policies with the Biden administration’s approach toward Israel. “Our approach isn’t to micromanage Israel’s decisions. Unlike the Biden administration, which has repeatedly constrained Israel’s actions even when justified, we envision a genuine partnership,” he said.

On Syria, Boehler said: “U.S. troops should not be drawn into this conflict. However, we’re closely monitoring developments. Iran and Russia have clearly lost their ally in Damascus.”

