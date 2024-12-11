Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Within An Hour: 4 Rockets Fired At Israel From Central Gaza

Rocket interception. (IDF spokesperson)

In an increasingly rare occurrence, terrorists in central Gaza fired two salvos of rockets at Israel on Wednesday morning.

Baruch Hashem, the rockets were intercepted or fell in open areas and caused no injuries or damage.

The IDF spokesperson stated at 7:40 a.m. that “two launches were identified a short time ago that crossed from the central Gaza Strip and fell in open areas. There were no casualties.”

“Sirens were sounded per the regulations,” the spokesperson added.

Shortly later, two more rockets were fired.

At 8:25 a.m., the IDF spokesperson stated that “a short time ago, the Air Force intercepted two projectiles that crossed from the central Gaza Strip. Sirens were sounded per regulations.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

MAILBAG: Striking a Balance Between the “Haves” and “Have-Nots” in Our Communities

MURDERER SENTENCED: 19-Year-Old Baltimore Killer Of Efraim Gordon HY”D Gets 50 Years In Prison

WATCH: Luxury and Corruption: Inside Bashar al-Assad’s Lavish Lifestyle

WATCH: Operation Bashan Arrow: Israel Destroyed 70% Of The Syrian Army’s Capabilities [Videos]

FINGER-POINTING FRENZY: Blame Game Erupts in Iran After Assad’s Regime Crumbles

ADAMS: NYC To Shut Down 25 Migrant Shelters As Asylum Seekers Decline

Dramatic Progress: Coalition To Formulate Chareidi Draft Law Within A Week

OBSESSED: New York AG Letitia James Refuses to Drop Civil Fraud Case Against President-Elect Trump

Suspected Terror Attack In Bnei Brak: 1 Injured, Arab Driver Arrested

Report: “The Assad Regime Viewed All Syrian Jews As Hostages”

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network