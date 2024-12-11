Within An Hour: 4 Rockets Fired At Israel From Central Gaza

In an increasingly rare occurrence, terrorists in central Gaza fired two salvos of rockets at Israel on Wednesday morning.

Baruch Hashem, the rockets were intercepted or fell in open areas and caused no injuries or damage.

The IDF spokesperson stated at 7:40 a.m. that “two launches were identified a short time ago that crossed from the central Gaza Strip and fell in open areas. There were no casualties.”

“Sirens were sounded per the regulations,” the spokesperson added.

Shortly later, two more rockets were fired.

At 8:25 a.m., the IDF spokesperson stated that “a short time ago, the Air Force intercepted two projectiles that crossed from the central Gaza Strip. Sirens were sounded per regulations.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)