Bnei Brak Car Ramming Declared A Terror Attack

The car-ramming in Bnei Brak on Tuesday evening, which the police initially suspected to be a criminal incident, was declared by the police later in the evening as a terror attack.

The terrorist, an Arab-Israeli man in his 20s from the northern Arab-Israeli town of Zemer, had swerved onto the sidewalk and deliberately rammed into a pedestrian.

B’Chasdei Hashem, the victim was only lightly injured.

The terrorist then fled the scene in his car. Police motorcyclists called to the scene quickly traced the assailant’s route with the aid of the city’s security camera network, closing off the terrorist’s lane and forcing him to enter a nearby underground parking lot from which he was captured.

A video of the attack:

The Bnei Brak Municipality stated: “Thanks to the vigilance of the teams deployed in the field, the suspect was thwarted, preventing a disaster.”

Hatzalah paramedics Yehuda Mor and Yechiel Esterson said: “When we arrived at the scene, we found a pedestrian, a 21-year-old young man who was suffering from bruises to his limbs and back after being hit by a vehicle, presumably for nationalistic reasons. Together with other paramedics and MDA personnel, we provided him with initial medical treatment, including stabilization and bandaging, and he was taken in light condition for further medical treatment in the trauma room at Mayanei Hayeshua Hospital in the city.”

Earlier on Tuesday, a stabbing attack occurred at the Karmiel police station, during which an Arab stabbed a security guard and a police officer, seriously injuring the guard and lightly injuring the officer.

The incident was initially reported as a criminal incident but the police later stated that “the investigation is assessing all possibilities.” The Shin Bet is involved in the investigation, indicating that the incident was an act of terror.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)