3 Jews Shot By Arabs In Shechem On The Way To Kever Yosef

Three Jews entered Shechem overnight Tuesday on the way to Kever Yosef Tuesday after breaking through an IDF checkpoint.

Local terrorists opened fire at them, lightly injuring them and forcing them to flee the area. They drove to Hadassah Har HaTzofim Hospital, where they were detained by the police.

The incident occurred around 3:30 a.m.

An IDF spokesperson stated that “a report was received that during the night, gunfire was directed at an Israeli vehicle that breached a checkpoint and entered the city of Shechem unlawfully, within the Shomron Brigade’s area. The vehicle left the city and its occupants independently sought medical attention. The incident will be investigated.”

The IDF spokesman states that “the three are detained for questioning by the Israeli police,” and reminds that “entry into Area A is dangerous and forbidden for Israelis by law.”

Yossi Dagan, the head of the Shomron Regional Council, stated in response to the report: “Rabbanim of the Shomron, as well as other important Rabbanim, the IDF, and the council heads say this again and again, and I humbly also join these words and say clearly: it’s forbidden to endanger your lives. No one has the authority to enter Kever Yosef except via the visits coordinated with the security system, with the IDF, which are guarded and organized in advance. Anyone who enters without coordination is endangering lives.”

Dagan further added: “The Palestinian Authority, which once again proved its murderous nature, must be destroyed. The only answer to the barbaric terrorists of Fatah and Hamas is the harsh power of the IDF against them.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)