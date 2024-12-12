House Passes $895 Billion Defense Bill With Hundreds Of Millions In Assistance For Israel

The U.S. House of Representatives passed an $895 billion annual defense bill on Wednesday, allocating hundreds of millions of dollars for U.S.-Israel defense collaboration while also addressing broader national defense priorities.

The legislation, officially titled the “Servicemember Quality of Life Improvement and National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2025,” includes $500 million for U.S.-Israel missile-defense cooperation, $47.5 million for joint efforts in emerging technologies, and $80 million for anti-tunneling initiatives.

One notable provision prohibits the U.S. Department of Defense from referencing casualty figures provided by the Gaza Ministry of Health, which is controlled by Hamas. The act specifies that such figures should not be cited in public communications or used to assess casualties during hostilities.

The move comes after Pentagon officials, including Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, faced criticism for citing Gaza casualty statistics during congressional testimony earlier this year. Investigations, including one by the Associated Press in June, revealed discrepancies in Hamas’s casualty claims, leading to a reassessment of figures by the United Nations.

Beyond Israel-related funding, the 1,813-page bill includes a 1% increase in overall U.S. defense spending compared to fiscal year 2024 and provides a 14.5% pay raise for junior enlisted troops.

The bill also includes a provision barring Tricare, the military health-care program, from covering medical procedures related to gender dysphoria in children.

The defense bill passed with bipartisan support in a 281-140 vote. Among Democrats, 81 members backed the legislation, while 16 Republicans voted against it. Key Democratic leaders, including Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Democratic Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar, supported the bill, while others, such as Democratic Whip Katherine Clark, opposed it.

The Republican opposition featured several of the party’s most conservative members, including Reps. Andy Biggs and Bob Good.

With House approval secured, the legislation now heads to the Senate, where it will undergo further deliberation.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)