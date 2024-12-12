IDF Assessment: “Assad Regime’s Collapse Opened Path To Iran’s Nuclear Sites”

Israeli security officials assess that in light of the Air Force’s amazing achievements in the past week, during which IAF fighter jets destroyed 85% of Syria’s air defense systems, opening the skies for IAF pilots to fly over Damascus for the first time in over 50 years, the time is ripe to attack Iran’s nuclear sites.

“Our UAVs can now fly as far as eastern Syria and our fighter pilots circle Damascus freely. This is unprecedented,” a military official said, as quoted by Ynet. The official added that the withdrawal of Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) officials and indications of Russian troop pullbacks, including S-300 batteries, add to the IDF’s renewed confidence.

Israel’s defense establishment wants to use this new operational opportunity to target Iran’s nuclear facilities. “The IDF’s focus is now on Iran,” Kan News reported.

The IDF is updating its plans to target Iran’s nuclear facilities, motivated by concerns that the collapse of the Shiite axis and the weakening of Hezbollah’s weakening might drive Tehran to make a desperate move toward reaching military nuclear capabilities.

Other factors at play include the upcoming inauguration of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, signaling potential shifts by 2025; the IDF’s significant blow to Iran’s air defense capabilities in a major strike six weeks ago, and the loss of Hezbollah, Iran’s primary regional deterrent against an attack on its nuclear sites.

Kan also reported that the IDF estimates that the Houthis in Yemen are trying to take the lead in what remains of Iran’s Axis of Resistance in the region. In the last 24 hours, the Houthis launched four explosive drones at Israel. Two were intercepted by the IDF and two fell in open areas.

The IDF has noted the increasing Houthi attacks against Israel on behalf of Iran. They are trying to cause significant damage to Israeli assets, such as the ports of Ashdod and Haifa, the Israel Electric Corporation’s power stations, and Israel’s off-shore gas rigs.

According to the report, Israel is considering an attack on Yemen in retaliation for the increasing drone and ballistic missile attacks.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)