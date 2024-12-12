Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
IDF Intercepts Drones From Yemen & Iraq Over Southern Israel


The IDF on Thursday morning intercepted a drone launched by the Houthis in Yemen over the Red Sea, near Eilat.

The drone was downed before it crossed into Israeli territory.

Earlier on Thursday morning, drone infiltration alert sirens sounded in southern Israel, including in Netivot, Sderot, the Gaza border area and the western Negev.

However, the IDf later announced that the sirens were false alerms due to a false identification.

In a separate incident on Thursday morning, the IDF downed an attack drone launched from “the east,” [Iraq] over the Israeli-Egyptian border.

There were no casaulties in the incident.

Drone is intercepted over Eilat.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



