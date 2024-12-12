Rep. Mike Lawler Blasts Secretary Blinken Over Failures and Abandoning Americans in Israel After October 7th Attack

In a heated session before the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Congressman Mike Lawler launched a scathing attack on Secretary of State Antony Blinken, accusing him of presiding over a legacy of “dysfunction, weakness, and death.” Lawler did not hold back as he condemned the administration for abandoning American citizens in Israel following the horrific October 7th terrorist attack, calling the response a catastrophic failure of leadership.

Lawler began by addressing what he described as the administration’s pivotal misstep—the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021, which left 13 U.S. service members dead and devastated their families. He argued that this event marked the beginning of a cascade of global crises under Blinken’s watch, including the Russian invasion of Ukraine, escalating tensions in the Middle East, and the funding of terrorist organizations like Hamas and Hezbollah through alleged illicit oil trade between China and Iran. Lawler also pointed to China’s increasing aggression toward Taiwan, blaming the administration’s foreign policy for emboldening adversaries worldwide.

The congressman’s ire reached a boiling point as he described the administration’s mishandling of Americans stranded in the aftermath of the October 7th attack on Israel. Lawler recounted how his office initially reached out to the State Department on behalf of desperate constituents, only to be met with the response that “there is nothing we can do.” When the constituents themselves later contacted the State Department directly, they received the same dismissive reply. Lawler condemned this as a disgraceful betrayal, accusing Blinken of abandoning American citizens during one of the region’s darkest crises.

When Blinken admitted to having read only the executive summary of a critical report on the administration’s policies, Lawler urged him to review the full document, stating it reflects the failures of his leadership. Lawler called these failures preventable, accusing the administration of ignoring clear opportunities to act decisively and protect American interests.

Lawler’s criticism extended to domestic issues, where he lambasted the administration for its failure to curb the fentanyl crisis, human trafficking, and the unchecked flow of drugs across the southern border. He argued that these shortcomings are further evidence of an administration incapable of prioritizing the safety and well-being of its citizens.

The congressman also condemned the administration for failing to enforce key legislative measures like the SHIP Act and provisions tied to the Abraham Accords. He argued that this negligence has not only weakened America’s position globally but also undermined critical alliances.

As he concluded his fiery remarks, Lawler painted a grim picture of the world under Blinken’s leadership, calling it “the most precarious place since the lead-up to World War II.” He held nothing back as he declared, “This is your legacy—period, full stop.” The congressman’s remarks, especially regarding the abandonment of Americans in Israel, underscored a growing frustration in Congress over what critics view as the administration’s repeated failures on both international and domestic fronts.