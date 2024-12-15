IDF Continues To Pound Syria: 61 Airstrikes Within 5 Hours [Video]

The Israeli Air Force continued to carry out airstrikes in Syria over the past 24 hours in its mission to dismantle the assets of the former Syria army following the fall of the Assad regime.

According to reports in the country, the IDF overnight Motzei Shabbos carried out a wave of strikes against former Syrian army military assets, including munitions warehouses in eastern Homs and southern Syria, missile launchers north of Damascus, and air defense systems at the Hamas airport.

According to the reports, Israeli fighter jets bombed “ballistic missile warehouses established in tunnels within the Qalamun Mountains north of Damascus.”

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights claimed that the IDF carried out 61 strikes in Syria within less than five hours.

Since the fall of former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his escape to Russia on December 8, Israel has carried out about 500 attacks on various areas in Syria, targeting chemical weapon depots, arms manufacturing sites, air defense systems, Air Force and Naval fleets, and more.

Over the weekend, Syrian rebel leader and the head of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), Abu Mohammed al-Golani, publicly related to the Israeli strikes for the first time, saying that Syria is not interested in a conflict with Israel but the strikes must end, stressing that Israel has no excuses to strike since Iranian militias have left the country.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)