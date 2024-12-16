Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Chief Rabbanim Call On Am Yisrael To Daven For Rain

Chief Rabbanim of Israel HaRav Dovid Yosef and HaRav Kalman Bar at HaRav Yosef's inauguration. (Photo: Shuki Lehrer)

The Chief Rabbanim of Israel, HaGaon HaRav Kalman Bar and HaGaon HaRav Dovid Yosef, called to the public on Monday to daven for rain.

“We find ourselves in the middle of the month of Kislev, and we have still not merited gishmei bracha,” the Rabbanin wrote. “We call upon the public in every location to daven and plead to Hashem that He will have compassion on His people and His land and will answer us and send tal u’mattar l’bracha.”

“Sephardim should recite the tefillah “אל חי יפתח אוצרות שמים”on Shabatot, at the time of the opening of the heichel.”

“Ashkenazim should add the tefilla “ועננו בורא עולם” at Shemonah Esrei in birchas Shomea Tefillah.”

“Furthermore, the public should continue reciting two pirkei Tehillim, chapters 121 and 130, and the tefillah Acheinu Kol Beis Yisrael for the welfare of the IDF soldiers, for the healing of the wounded, and the return of the hostages.”

The Eidah HaChareidis also issued a Kol Koreh calling on everyone to Daven for rain

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



