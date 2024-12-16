Israel And Hamas Both Say They Are “Closer Than Ever” To A Ceasefire And Hostage Deal

Hopes are rising for a breakthrough ceasefire and hostage release deal as reports indicate significant progress in negotiations between Israel and Hamas. Israeli Defense Minister Yisrael Katz told Knesset lawmakers that Israel is “closer than ever” to securing a deal to free hostages held in Gaza, reinforcing a wave of optimism seen in recent days.

While Katz remained tight-lipped on specifics during a closed-door session with the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, leaks of his comments suggest that substantial flexibility has been shown by Hamas. Katz reportedly assured lawmakers that the potential agreement is likely to gain widespread support within Israel’s coalition, despite ongoing resistance to Hamas’s demands for a complete cessation of hostilities.

“There’s flexibility on the other side. They understand we’re not going to end the war,” Katz was quoted as saying, seemingly ruling out an open-ended ceasefire while emphasizing the priority of securing hostages’ release.

Meanwhile, a senior Hamas leader told Saudi-based Asharq News that a ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal is “unprecedently close.” The source cited “great flexibility” in Hamas’s proposals, including a gradual cessation of hostilities and a phased withdrawal of Israeli forces, alongside international guarantees.

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is said to be pushing for an agreement before his inauguration, with the aim of securing a ceasefire and the release of hostages by the end of the year.

