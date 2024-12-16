NYC Mayor Adams Denied Public Funds Amid Campaign Scandals

Election officials on Monday denied a request from New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ 2025 campaign for millions in public matching dollars.

The decision — based on bookkeeping irregularities and a federal criminal case against the mayor involving straw donors — deals a body blow to the beleaguered mayor’s reelection effort, which he must now redouble to make up for the withheld cash.

It comes just a day after Adams’ top adviser Ingrid Lewis-Martin stepped down amid a criminal probe into her own dealings — an investigation that appears to be unrelated to the federal case.