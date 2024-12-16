Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Shas Leader Aryeh Deri Backs Firing of Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara Amid Judicial Reform Push

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Aryeh Deri. (Photo: Noam Moskowitz/Knesset spokesperson)

Shas chairman Aryeh Deri announced his party’s support for dismissing Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara if Justice Minister Yariv Levin brings a motion to the cabinet. Speaking to Shas-affiliated outlet HaDerech, Deri accused Baharav-Miara of undermining democracy and obstructing government operations.

Baharav-Miara has been a key figure opposing the government’s judicial overhaul efforts and previously blocked Deri from returning to a cabinet post due to his prior convictions for bribery and fraud. Her stance has made her a target for coalition lawmakers, including National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, who described a “broad agreement” among coalition leaders to remove her.

Despite this momentum, no action has been taken, as Charedi parties Shas and United Torah Judaism demand progress on military service exemptions for their constituents before supporting judicial overhaul initiatives.

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar expressed caution, supporting reduced powers for the attorney general but warning against actions that could escalate societal tensions.

A follow-up meeting on the matter is scheduled, with tensions over judicial reform continuing to dominate the coalition’s agenda.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



