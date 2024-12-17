AGAIN: Jerusalem Resident Is Arrested For Spying For Iran

The Shin Bet and Israel Police revealed on Tuesday that last month they arrested a 23-year-old resident of Jerusalem for alleged security offenses under the direction of Iranian intelligence agents.

A joint statement from the Shin Bet and Israel Police explained: “The Shin Bet and the Israel Police arrested Ardler (Yisrael) Amouyal, a 23-year-old resident of Jerusalem, on suspicion of committing security offenses, maintaining ties with intelligence elements of the Iranian regime and carrying out security missions in Israel under their direction for financial reward.”

“The investigation shows that since October, Amoyal began to maintain contact with Iranian intelligence agents via social media and, under their direction, carried out intelligence-gathering missions, including photographing addresses, spraying graffiti, and more.

“The suspect purchased a GoPro camera and memory card to document the missions, produced a video of a car burning, conducted searches on social media to purchase a gun, a silencer, and materials for making explosives, and even watched videos about making explosive devices, all in order to promote violent activity to carry out an attack in Israel. Subsequently, Amoyel was asked to recruit additional operatives, including people with criminal backgrounds.

“The investigation also revealed that the suspect suggested to his Iranian handler to burn a police vehicle and even act to cut off power to the Jerusalem light rail, for which he photographed various points in the light rail area in an attempt to locate the power supply and sent the video to his handler. In exchange for his activity, he received payment from his Iranian handler via cryptocurrency.

“A prosecutor’s statement was filed against the suspect today and an indictment will be filed against him in the coming days.”

The suspect’s missions included, among others, spraying graffiti glorifying slain Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar in several locations in Tel Aviv, photographing several houses and streets in Netanya and Jerusalem, and sending proof of his activities to his handler.

Watch a police video warning Israeli citizens from becoming involved with online Iranian operatives:

