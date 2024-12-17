Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Report: IDF Chopper Lands Near Damascus, Soldiers Conduct 20-Min. Op

Illustrative. IDF helicopter. (IDF spokesperson)

An Israeli helicopter landed near a military site in the Damascus area overnight Monday, sources told the Russian Sputnik news agency on Tuesday.

According to the report, which has not been confirmed by Israel, the IDF soldiers disembarked from the helicopter, entered the military site, and reboarded the helicopter after about 20 minutes, heading toward southern Syria

Shortly later, Syrian media outlets reported Israeli strikes in the Sitt Zaynab area on the outskirts of Damascus.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



