Fewer Than 20% Of Israelis Rate Country’s Situation As Positive, New Survey Finds

Fewer than 20% of Israelis rate the country’s overall situation as “good” or “very good,” according to the 2024 Israeli Democracy Index published by the Israel Democracy Institute.

Despite this, two-thirds of Israelis still view the country as a good place to live. The survey reveals a strong sense of belonging to the state among a majority of Jewish respondents, while a smaller majority of Arabs share similar sentiments, albeit with lingering challenges.

The survey was first conducted in May 2024 and revisited in October, meaning it does not reflect more recent developments such as the Lebanon ceasefire or the collapse of the Assad regime in Syria.

The findings highlight growing concerns about the state of Israeli democracy, with 58% of Israelis believing it is “in danger.” Among Jewish respondents, 54% share this belief, while among Arabs, the figure rises sharply to 77.5%.

Trust in state institutions continues to vary widely. The IDF remains the most trusted institution in the country, with 77% of respondents expressing confidence. In contrast, trust in the police has dropped to 37%, a decline that reflects ongoing fallout from the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack.

The survey also indicates that feelings of national cohesion, which peaked immediately following October 7, have since declined. Nevertheless, they remain higher than in previous years. Among Jewish respondents, political disputes between the right and left are viewed as the country’s most pressing issue, while tensions between Jewish and Arab communities are the primary concern for Arab respondents.

Additionally, only 25.5% of Jews believe the state itself can be trusted, yet 81% say they can rely on their fellow Israelis in times of need. Among Arab respondents, 62% express confidence in their fellow citizens.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)