Louis Har, who was rescued about 10 months ago from the heart of Rafah in a heroic operation by Yamam special forces after 129 days in captivity, went to Yeshivas Bnei Akiva in Givat Shmuel on Wednesday to bentch HaGomel.

He was greeted by the talmidim who surrounded him, dancing and singing and waving flags, in a moving display of joy and unity.

Afterward, a Rav helped him to recite the bracha.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)