LEAK THREAT? Israel, U.S. Allies Raise Concerns Over Elon Musk’s Security Risks

Israel is among several United States allies expressing concern that tech billionaire Elon Musk could pose a security risk by sharing sensitive information, according to defense officials cited by The New York Times.

In early 2023, Israeli military intelligence officials and U.S. defense officials reportedly held meetings to discuss concerns regarding Musk’s satellite internet system, Starlink. Israel’s Defense Ministry described Musk as a “wild card,” two individuals familiar with the discussions told the newspaper. Despite their concerns, Israeli officials eventually approved Starlink’s operation in Israel this year.

The report highlights broader security concerns surrounding Musk. The U.S. Air Force recently denied him high-security access, citing potential security risks.

Musk and his company, SpaceX, are currently under three federal investigations to determine whether they complied with federal reporting rules designed to protect national security. The probes are reportedly being conducted by the Air Force, the Defense Department’s inspector general, and the undersecretary of defense for intelligence and security.

Adding to the scrutiny, Musk’s 2018 appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast, where he smoked marijuana, triggered a Pentagon review of his security clearance.

Additionally, Democratic Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Jack Reed recently urged the Pentagon and law enforcement agencies to investigate reports that Musk held multiple calls with Russian officials, including President Vladimir Putin. In response, Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall acknowledged the concerns but declined to comment on Musk’s security clearance status.

