WATCH: White House Spokesman John Kirby Chokes Up Reciting A Prayer For Hostages In Gaza

White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby delivered an emotional moment at the Israeli Embassy’s annual Chanukah celebration in Washington, D.C., as he recited a prayer for hostages being held in Gaza.

Wearing a black yarmulke, Kirby, who is not Jewish, solemnly recited the prayer in English. After concluding, he declared in Hebrew, “Am Yisrael Chai,” meaning “The Nation of Israel Lives.”

Kirby’s heartfelt gesture resonated deeply with attendees, many of whom applauded his steadfast support for Israel. Over the past year, Kirby has become a prominent figure in the pro-Israel community, consistently defending Israel’s actions against Hamas during White House press briefings.

Known for fielding tough questions from reporters seeking criticism of Israel, Kirby has repeatedly reinforced support for the Jewish state, earning admiration from Israel’s advocates.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)