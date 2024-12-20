ISRAEL: Supreme Court To State: “Explain Why You’re Not Providing ‘Adequate Food’ To Nukhba Terrorists”

The Supreme Court on Thursday issued a conditional order to National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, instructing the state to explain why “basic food” should not be provided to Nukhba terrorists.

The order was issued as part of a petition filed by the Association for Civil Rights in Israel, which claimed before the judges that basic conditions are not being provided to the terrorists and presented data indicating “a significant decrease in the weight of security prisoners.”

“A conditional order is hereby given, instructing the respondents to appear and provide reasons why steps should not be taken to ensure that security prisoners are provided with food that allows for basic living conditions in accordance with applicable law,” the Supreme Court’s decision stated.

Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir responded: “Unfortunately, the Supreme Court has become a shield for those Nuhbah human scum who brutally slaughtered, raped, burned, and abducted our sons and daughters with Nazi-like cruelty. The Israel Prison Service is diligent in adhering to the law and providing the minimum required by law, and not a gram more than that. Indeed, under my watch, the era of the feasts, marmalades, and lamb meat is over. There are no more bakeries or canteens with deposits from terror funds. A terrorist prison will no longer be a hotel. The Supreme Court wants to return us to those days. The Israeli public will judge.”

Matan Jerafi, the director of the Im Tirtzu organization, responded: “Justices Kabub, Kasher, and Barak-Erez are joining Justice Ruth Ronen in erasing any remnant of public trust in the Supreme Court. In wartime, the true values of the Supreme Court judges become clear: this is not a high court of justice – it is a court for Nuhbahs! A stain that will not be erased from the names of the judges. What is the next step? Sending donuts and latkes to the terrorists? While the hostages are languishing in Hamas’s tunnels and our soldiers bravely struggle against the enemy, the court rewards terrorists and terrorist organizations, thus encouraging them to continue the torture of the hostages. As long as there is no pressure on the imprisoned terrorists – what interest does Hamas have in releasing the hostages? A court of lunatics.”

Chairman of the Constitution Committee, MK Simcha Rothman, responded: “The immense disconnect between the ivory tower of the Supreme Court and the healthy and logical feelings of Am Yisrael is the real reason for the glaring lack of trust in the judicial system. This must be corrected, together.”

