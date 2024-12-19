RARE AIRSTRIKE: IDF and Shin Bet Eliminate Key Leader of Tulkarm Terror Network

In a joint operation earlier today, the IDF and Shin Bet security agency successfully eliminated Tarek Doush, a senior figure in the Tulkarm terrorist network, in an airstrike.

Tarek Doush had been a central figure in recruiting and coordinating terrorists over the past year, supported by Iranian funding and Lebanese operatives linked to the Maqdah family. His network was responsible for numerous attacks, including shootings targeting IDF soldiers, checkpoints, and nearby communities along the Judea and Samaria security fence. The network also plotted attacks within Israeli territory.

The strike also eliminated Dossam Awfi, another key operative within the network, along with two additional terrorists.

According to the Shin Bet, Doush’s ties to operatives in Lebanon, believed to be connected to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), facilitated the financing and arming of his recruits. The Maqdah family, long suspected of collaborating with the IRGC, played a role in advancing these terror activities.

