Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

RARE AIRSTRIKE: IDF and Shin Bet Eliminate Key Leader of Tulkarm Terror Network


In a joint operation earlier today, the IDF and Shin Bet security agency successfully eliminated Tarek Doush, a senior figure in the Tulkarm terrorist network, in an airstrike.

Tarek Doush had been a central figure in recruiting and coordinating terrorists over the past year, supported by Iranian funding and Lebanese operatives linked to the Maqdah family. His network was responsible for numerous attacks, including shootings targeting IDF soldiers, checkpoints, and nearby communities along the Judea and Samaria security fence. The network also plotted attacks within Israeli territory.

The strike also eliminated Dossam Awfi, another key operative within the network, along with two additional terrorists.

According to the Shin Bet, Doush’s ties to operatives in Lebanon, believed to be connected to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), facilitated the financing and arming of his recruits. The Maqdah family, long suspected of collaborating with the IRGC, played a role in advancing these terror activities.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

REVEALED: Wall Street Journal Report Exposes Biden’s Presidency As A Managed Facade

WATCH: Lebanese Sheikh: “What Is Left Of Hezbollah? What Is Left For Us?”

TOSSED: Appeals Court Disqualifies Prosecutor Fani Willis From Trump’s Georgia Election Interference Case

Shin Bet Reveals: Israeli Provided Intel To Hezbollah During The War

New Details About The Israeli Air Force’s Airstrikes in Yemen [Video, Photos]

Ramat Gan School Collapses After Being Struck By Houthi Missile Warhead

Israel Conducts Massive Airstrikes On Houthi Regime In Yemen In Response To Incessant Attacks

“Your Silence Is Deafening!”: Brother Of Hamas Hostage Blasts The UN Over Its Inaction [VIDEO]

CENTRAL ISRAEL: IAF Intercepts Missile From Yemen

THE WINNER! MSNBC’S Joe Scarborough Crowned King Of Media Sycophants For 2024 [VIDEO]

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network