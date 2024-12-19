FBI Arrests Muslim Terrorist Who Planned Massive Attack On Israeli Consulate In NYC

A Muslim resident of Virginia has been arrested for allegedly planning a mass casualty attack targeting the Israeli Consulate General in New York City.

The suspect, Abdullah Azz al-Din Taha Muhammad Hassan, reportedly identified the consulate as his intended target and provided detailed instructions on how to construct and deploy an explosive device to an undercover FBI agent.

Authorities also allege that Hassan operated multiple pro-ISIS and pro-Al Qaeda social media accounts, using them to promote violence against Jews. Reports indicate that he intended to livestream footage of the planned attack.

Israeli Consul General in New York, Ofir Akunis, expressed gratitude for the swift response by U.S. authorities, stating: “The State of Israel deeply appreciates the swift action and cooperation of the American security services in thwarting today’s attempted attack on our consulate.”

Akunis further emphasized the broader implications of such threats: “This attempted attack by terror organizations is an attack on the sovereign soil of the State of Israel in its entirety. It’s proof that terror knows no boundaries and that we must fight it everywhere and every time. The threat it poses to the Western world and its values must be fought together by all Western democracies alike. Together we will prevail.”

