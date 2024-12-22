WATCH: Foaming From His Mouth, Lapid Rants & Raves: “Get Out Of Our Lives!”

Along with his new beard, opposition leader Yair Lapid seems to have acquired a bottomless pit of rage, displayed in all its glory in an unhinged speech at the weekly left-protest in Tel Aviv on Motzei Shabbos.

Like leftists all over the world, people who have nothing truthful or constructive to say instead rant and rage and spew out lies, and that’s exactly what Lapid did. His speech was so irrational that after footage of the speech was circulated on social media, many users expressed shock, with some questioning his mental health, asking, “Is there a doctor in the audience?”

During the speech, Lapid screeched: “We’re here. We won’t give in. We’re the majority!” [So why did they lose the elections?]

“A complete majority,” Lapid lied again, “of impressive people who want to live in a democracy and believe that this destructive government needs to get out of our lives.”

“Bibi isn’t really getting stronger,” Lapid continued, denying recent polls that say the opposite. “The coalition barely has 50 mandates.” [Conveniently ignoring the fact that following Gideon Sa’ar’s reentry into Netanyahu’s government, the coalition’s majority increased from 64 to 68.]

Lapid then continued screeching, claiming that the right-wing sector is terrified of the left because the left will win the next elections.

Shockingly, although Israel is still engaged in a serious war against the enemies of all Jews, right and left, Lapid then concluded his speech with a war cry against the majority of Jews in Israel: “You want a war, you’ll get a war!”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)