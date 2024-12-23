FIRE IN JERUSALEM: 38 Injured, 3 Seriously; Dozens Of Girls Rescued From Burning Chareidi High School

A large fire broke out on the top floor of a dorm of a Chareidi girls’ high school on Rechov Dovid Yellin in Jerusalem early Monday morning, injuring dozens and requiring rescue forces to extricate dozens of girls from the burning building.

Twelve firefighter and rescue teams were deployed to the scene and found a large number of girls at the Ohr Chaya high school dorm who were trapped by smoke and fire.

The forces rescued the girls from the building and treated them at the scene. Some were evacuated to Shaare Tzedek and Hadassah Ein Kerem hospitals, including three in serious condition who suffered from smoke inhalation and two in moderate condition.

Dr. Aryeh Yafeh, a volunteer physician at United Hatzalah, and paramedics Ariel Dreyi and Ze’ev Klein reported: “We are dealing with a fire in a residential building, part of which is a high school for girls. We provided initial medical assistance on the scene to a large number of victims, including 12 girls who were evacuated by United Hatzalah ambulances. Additionally, medical assistance was provided at the scene to three individuals in serious condition, two girls in moderate condition, and the rest in light condition. Large firefighting forces operated at the scene to extinguish the flames and rescue those trapped from the burning building.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)