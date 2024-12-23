Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
REMARKABLE FIND: Israeli Forces Recover Helicopter Wreckage From 1973 Yom Kippur War


Israeli forces operating in Syria have recovered the wreckage of an Israeli Air Force helicopter that crashed during the 1973 Yom Kippur War. The helicopter, which went down during a rescue mission in poor weather conditions, was located last week on the Syrian side of Mount Hermon.

The remains of the aircraft were returned to Israel over the weekend, and the families of the six soldiers who perished in the crash on April 27, 1974, have been notified, according to a report by Channel 12 News.

The discovery comes as Israeli forces maintain defensive positions on the Syrian side of Mount Hermon, a measure implemented after the ousting of Syrian President Bashar Assad by rebel forces on October 8. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says that Israel’s presence in the area is temporary and aimed at ensuring border security.

Israeli officials have reiterated that the move is strategic but limited in scope, and is a move to safeguard Israel’s northern border while awaiting further diplomatic or military arrangements.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



