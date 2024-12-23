Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HY’D: Three IDF Soldiers Killed In Northern Gaza


The IDF announced the deaths of three soldiers during combat in northern Gaza today.

The fallen soldiers are identified as Captain Ilay Gavriel Atedgi, 22, from Kiryat Motzkin; Staff Sergeant Netanel Pessach, 21, from Elazar; and Sergeant First Class (res.) Hillel Diener, 21, from Talmon. All were members of the Kfir Brigade’s Shimshon Battalion.

Preliminary military investigations indicate the soldiers were killed by an explosive device in the Beit Hanoun area.

So far, 391 Israelis have lost their lives in the ongoing ground offensive against Hamas in Gaza and operations near the border, a toll that includes a police officer involved in a hostage rescue and a Defense Ministry contractor.



