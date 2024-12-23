Fatah Bans Al Jazeera from Operating in West Bank Over Coverage of Jenin Clashes

Fatah, the dominant party in the Palestinian Authority (PA), has banned the Al Jazeera satellite channel from operating in the West Bank, citing its coverage of recent clashes in Jenin between PA forces and armed terrorists.

According to Palestinian media reports, Fatah accuses the Qatar-based network of portraying terrorists from Hamas and Islamic Jihad as “resistance fighters” and promoting extremist ideologies reminiscent of ISIS. The PA views such coverage as inflammatory and detrimental to its authority in the region.

The decision aligns Fatah with several regional powers that have previously taken similar actions against Al Jazeera. Israel, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Egypt have all imposed bans on the network, accusing it of biased reporting and incitement.

