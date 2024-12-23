Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Israeli Air Force Eliminates Hamas Security Chief in Gaza Strike


The Israeli Air Force conducted a targeted strike that resulted in the death of Tharwat Muhammad Ahmed Albec, identified as the head of Hamas’s General Security Directorate, according to a statement released by the IDF on Monday.

The attack occurred at a command-and-control facility located in a repurposed school building in the Daraj Tuffah neighborhood of northern Gaza. The IDF and the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) detailed that Albec was instrumental in intelligence gathering for Hamas, securing its leaders, and providing shelters for commanders.

The strike took place on Sunday night, targeting another Hamas operative in Khan Younis, within what has been designated as a humanitarian zone in southern Gaza. The IDF noted that precautionary measures were implemented to reduce civilian casualties during these operations.

The IDF condemned Hamas for what it described as “systematic abuse of civilian infrastructure and the Gaza population,” stressing that such actions contravene international law. “The IDF will continue to operate against Hamas in defense of the citizens of Israel,” the statement added.

Additionally, the IDF reported that a reservist from the Harel Brigade’s 429th Battalion was seriously injured during combat operations in central Gaza on the same day. The soldier received immediate medical attention and was subsequently hospitalized, with his family being informed of his condition.

