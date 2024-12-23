Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

60-Year-Old Woman Seriously Wounded Running To Bomb Shelter During Houthi Missile Attack


The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) successfully intercepted a missile launched from Yemen late Monday night, stopping it before it could enter Israeli airspace in the latest escalation of Houthi aggression.

Though the missile never crossed into Israel, red alert sirens blared across central Israel, sending thousands scrambling for cover. The IDF said the sirens were triggered by the risk of interceptor fragments falling within Israeli territory.

Moments of chaos followed. In Tel Aviv, a 60-year-old woman was seriously injured as she raced for shelter. Magen David Adom (MDA) medics rushed her to Ichilov Hospital, while 25 others suffered minor injuries – some from falling while fleeing, others from panic and anxiety as the nation braced for impact.

This marks the third missile attack from Houthi forces since Thursday.

Israeli officials have vowed that the continued barrage will not go unanswered, vowing to defend the nation against any threat that looms beyond its borders.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

MAILBAG: Locked In And Left To Burn: The Horrifying Truth About Girls’ Seminaries in Israel

FIRE IN JERUSALEM: 38 Injured, 3 Seriously; Dozens Of Girls Rescued From Burning Chareidi High School

HISTORIC: Satmar Philanthropist R’ Yoel Landau Announced 30% Pay Increase For Rabbeyim!

Thousands Join the Satmar Rebbe of Williamsburg To Mark Chof Alef Kislev [VIDEOS & PHOTO]

Thousands Join the Satmar Rebbe of Kiryas Yoel To Mark Chof Alef Kislev [PHOTO GALLERY]

Sgt. A: “Release The Gag Order So I Can Clear My Name”

THE PAGER PLOT: Watch ’60 Minutes’ Interview With Mossad Agents Involved In The Historic Anti-Hezbollah Operation

NYPD Arrest MIGRANT For Savagely Killing Woman by Setting Her Ablaze on NYC Subway

BALTIMORE: Minivan Slams Into Shul On Greenspring Road [VIDEO & PHOTOS]

FUTURE BIDEN ROOMMATE?: Missing Congresswoman Found Living In Home For Dementia Patients

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network