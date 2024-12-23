60-Year-Old Woman Seriously Wounded Running To Bomb Shelter During Houthi Missile Attack

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) successfully intercepted a missile launched from Yemen late Monday night, stopping it before it could enter Israeli airspace in the latest escalation of Houthi aggression.

Though the missile never crossed into Israel, red alert sirens blared across central Israel, sending thousands scrambling for cover. The IDF said the sirens were triggered by the risk of interceptor fragments falling within Israeli territory.

Moments of chaos followed. In Tel Aviv, a 60-year-old woman was seriously injured as she raced for shelter. Magen David Adom (MDA) medics rushed her to Ichilov Hospital, while 25 others suffered minor injuries – some from falling while fleeing, others from panic and anxiety as the nation braced for impact.

This marks the third missile attack from Houthi forces since Thursday.

Israeli officials have vowed that the continued barrage will not go unanswered, vowing to defend the nation against any threat that looms beyond its borders.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)