IMPORTANT: New Mandatory ETA for Travelers to Israel

Starting January 1, all non-Israeli travelers to Israel will be required to obtain an Electronic Travel Authorization, known as the ETA IL, before commencing their journey. This long-anticipated program was first announced earlier this year, and was originally slated to begin on August 1. However, as reported by Chaim V’Chessed, implementation was delayed to allow for additional preparations.

While Israelis with valid Israeli passports are exempt from this requirement, several other categories of travelers—including student visa holders and permanent residents of Israel—are also officially not required to apply for an ETA. However, based on prior experience, it is highly likely that airline officials worldwide will be unfamiliar with these exemptions. This may result in airlines erroneously demanding an ETA from travelers who should not need one.

To avoid unnecessary complications, Chaim V’Chessed strongly advises that all travelers without an Israeli passport apply for the ETA IL, regardless of their official exemption status. This proactive step can help ensure a smooth travel experience and prevent delays at check-in. It should be noted that Israeli citizens who do not hold a valid Israeli passport are required to obtain an ETA, as well.

Currently, no fee is collected for an ETA application. After January 1, a nominal fee of 25 NIS will be charged. The ETA IL is valid for multiple entries and remains active for two years from the date of approval.

As the process is straightforward and simple, obtaining the ETA now allows for worry-free travel to Israel in the coming years. Even individuals who do not have concrete plans to travel to Israel may benefit from applying for the ETA before the new year, while it is still free of charge. With its two-year validity, the ETA ensures future travel flexibility, as passengers will be able to travel to Israel at a moment’s notice, without waiting to be approved for the ETA. If you do not have specific travel dates, enter any random date; the dates are non-binding.

Apply for an ETA at this link.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)